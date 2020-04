This content was published on April 17, 2020 6:43 PM

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hold a joint news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed on a call on Friday to continue coordinating efforts to overcome the crisis in oil markets and the challenges posed by the new coronavirus, a statement said.

The Russian foreign ministry statement said the conversation followed five phone calls between the two countries' presidents, that have taken place since April 9.

(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Chris Reese)

