September 28, 2018

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (reuters_tickers)

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested on Friday that the United States had undermined efforts to reach international agreements ranging from Middle East peace, Iran, climate and trade. "Attacks have been launched against the basic principles of the Middle East peace process, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (Iran nuclear deal), commitments of the Word Trade Organization, climate agreements and many more," Lavrov said in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly. He also said Moscow would do everything possible to save the Iran nuclear deal struck by world powers in 2015. (Reporting by John Irish and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Grant McCool)

