This content was published on May 18, 2018 12:02 PM May 18, 2018 - 12:02

FILE PHOT: French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) at the Chateau de Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countyies in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Iran, Syria and Ukraine when Macron visits St Petersburg on May 24-25, the Kremlin said on Friday. Macron is set to visit Russia to attend an economic forum in St Petersburg next week. The Kremlin also said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be a guest of honour at the forum and would hold talks with Putin on May 26. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Reuters