This content was published on December 29, 2019 4:57 PM

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his German counterpart Angela Merkel agreed to further support the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Merkel also agreed there was a need to boost political and diplomatic efforts to solve the Libyan crisis, while the two leaders welcomed the prisoner swap in Ukraine, which took place earlier on Sunday.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by William Maclean)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram