This content was published on December 4, 2018 2:17 PM Dec 4, 2018 - 14:17

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro would discuss financial help for Caracas when the two leaders meet in Moscow on Wednesday. They will also discuss cooperation on oil and gas development, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a briefing in Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle)

