FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia October 3, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the demilitarised zone in Syria's Idlib was effective and no major military actions are planned in the region. "I have every reason to believe that we will achieve our goals," Putin said, referring to the demilitarised zone set up by Russia and Turkey in Idlib. "And that means, no large scale military actions are expected there," he said. "Military action for the sake of military action is unnecessary." (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

