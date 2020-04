This content was published on April 20, 2020 12:26 PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 16, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.

The number of Russian confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday with a death toll of 405.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jon Boyle)

