This content was published on July 24, 2018 2:16 PM Jul 24, 2018 - 14:16

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attend a meeting in Ankara, Turkey April 3, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday President Vladimir Putin would meet his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in South Africa on Thursday at a summit of BRICS countries. They will discuss the situation in Syria, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told a news briefing. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

