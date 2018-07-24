External Content

This content was published on July 24, 2018 10:59 AM Jul 24, 2018 - 10:59

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Uzbekistan this autumn, and discussed the details with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev by phone on Tuesday, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

Reuters