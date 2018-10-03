External Content

This content was published on October 3, 2018 1:49 PM Oct 3, 2018 - 13:49

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the United States should bring a halt to internal political infighting which he said was poisoning U.S. relations with Russia. Putin has previously said allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election have been fabricated by domestic opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump as a way to undermine Trump's presidency. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Toby Chopra)

