MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed ensuring a lasting ceasefire in the Idlib region during talks in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

The two talked about Russia providing humanitarian aid to Syria and enabling the country's economic recovery with the help of Russian specialists, as well as various aspects of military and technical cooperation.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Catherine Evans)

