This content was published on March 23, 2020 3:24 PM

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu looks on during a news conference after bilateral talks between Italy and Russia at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed ensuring a lasting ceasefire in the Idlib region during talks in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

The two talked about Russia providing humanitarian aid to Syria and enabling the country's economic recovery with the help of Russian specialists, as well as various aspects of military and technical cooperation.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Catherine Evans)

