This content was published on March 27, 2020 9:32 AM

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask, used as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), stands at a public transport station near a board informing of a nationwide vote on constitutional changes in Stavropol, Russia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday reported 196 new cases of coronavirus, a daily record, taking its official total for those infected with the disease to 1,036.

Russia said one more person had been killed by the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to four.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

