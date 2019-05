This content was published on May 27, 2019 9:53 AM

FILE PHOTO: An opposition supporter wears a gas mask during clashes with security forces following a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Moscow was ready to play a role in talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Oslo if the participants felt it was useful.

Norway said on Saturday that representatives of Venezuela's government and opposition would return to Oslo following an initial round of preliminary talks about how to address the country's political crisis.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement it welcomed the fact that the talks were continuing, but warned against any external powers trying to foist ultimatums on the Venezuelan leadership.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyeva and Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

