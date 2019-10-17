MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States are gradually starting to resume cooperation on cyber security, TASS news agency cited the head of Russia's FSB Federal Security Service as saying on Thursday.

Russia's bilateral relations with the United States are at post-Cold War lows, strained by an array of issues including U.S. allegations that Russia meddled in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

"...we are restoring these (cyber security) relations," FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters