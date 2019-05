This content was published on May 20, 2019 10:09 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Monday that it had repelled a drone and missile attack on its main air base in Syria over the weekend and accused former Nusra Front militants of being behind the assault, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited the ministry as saying it had shot down six missiles fired at the Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia Province.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram