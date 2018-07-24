External Content

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu enters a hall during a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday Moscow would respond if Sweden and Finland were drawn into the NATO alliance and that such expansion would undermine global security, the Interfax news agency reported. Shoigu also said last week's summit in Helsinki between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin could lead to deeper military cooperation between Russia and the United States as well as NATO countries. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)

Reuters