This content was published on March 16, 2020 11:04 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that militants in Syria's Idlib region are not complying with a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey, the Interfax news agency reported.

The foreign ministry said the militants were taking counter-offensive action in the region.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018