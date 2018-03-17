Russia says more than 7,000 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta Saturday morningm - TASS
People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki(reuters_tickers)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 7,000 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Saturday morning, the TASS news agency reported, citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia's defence ministry.
