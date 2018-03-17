External Content

This content was published on March 17, 2018 7:26 AM Mar 17, 2018 - 07:26

People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 7,000 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Saturday morning, the TASS news agency reported, citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia's defence ministry. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie)

