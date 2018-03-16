External Content

People walk with their belongings as they flee the rebel-held town of Hammouriyeh, in the village of Beit Sawa, eastern Ghouta, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki (reuters_tickers)

ASTANA (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that more than 12,000 people left Syria's rebel-held eastern Ghouta on Thursday. He also said that any threat from the United States to strike the Syrian capital Damascus would be unacceptable. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Raushan Nurshayeva; Witing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

