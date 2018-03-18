External Content

This content was published on March 18, 2018 8:48 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 20,000 people have left Syria's Eastern Ghouta via the town of Hammouriyeh so far on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia's defence ministry. Since humanitarian corridors were set up in the area, more than 68,000 people have left the Eastern Ghouta, the centre said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Reuters