MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian government troops on Wednesday morning repelled three big attacks by militants in Syria's Idlib province, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

It said in a statement that 500 Nusra front militants, seven tanks, and about 30 pickups mounted with heavy machine guns had taken part in the attacks.

The ministry said that Syrian militants based in Idlib had also launched a missile attack on Russia's Hmeymim air base on Wednesday, but that their missiles were either shot down or did not reach their target.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

