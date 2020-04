This content was published on April 27, 2020 9:47 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen after a joint news conference with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto in the House of the Estates in Helsinki, Finland March 3, 2020. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have agreed to hold an online five-way summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported.

The world powers are going to discuss international peace and security measures.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes