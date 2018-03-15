External Content

Children look through a bus window during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects at least 100 civilians on Thursday to leave Syria's eastern Ghouta area, where another ceasefire has been declared, Interfax news agency reported. Citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia's defence ministry, it also said eastern Ghouta would receive 137 tonnes of food as humanitarian aid. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gareth Jones)

