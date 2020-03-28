This content was published on March 28, 2020 3:34 PM

FILE PHOTO: A driver of Yandex.Taxi online ride-sharing service, wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sits inside a car in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will close its borders starting on March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a government order published on Saturday said.

The measure will come into force at all vehicle, rail and pedestrian checkpoints, and apply to Russia's maritime borders, the government said.

It will not apply to Russian diplomats and the drivers of freight trucks, among others.

The country, which has already grounded all international flights, has reported 1,264 coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

