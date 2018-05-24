External Content

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's state conglomerate Rostec will supply China with 10 Su-35 fighter jets this year, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Rostec. The corporation said China would buy 24 fighter jets in total in a deal worth around $2.5 billion, according to Interfax. It had already supplied China with 14 Su-35 fighter jets in 2016 and 2017, the agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Nick Macfie)

