Russia to deliver 10 Su-35 fighter jets to China this year - Ifx
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's state conglomerate Rostec will supply China with 10 Su-35 fighter jets this year, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Rostec.
The corporation said China would buy 24 fighter jets in total in a deal worth around $2.5 billion, according to Interfax. It had already supplied China with 14 Su-35 fighter jets in 2016 and 2017, the agency said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Nick Macfie)
