This content was published on March 18, 2020 11:41 AM

FILE PHOTO: Russian officials and medical staff wearing protective gear check passengers as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/ File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on flights to Britain, the United States and the United Arab Emirates starting on Friday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian government ordered on Wednesday.

The restrictions will only apply to certain passenger flights and some airlines will also be allowed to service Moscow flights to and from London, New York and Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

