MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will introduce temporary restrictions on flights to Britain, the United States and the United Arab Emirates starting on Friday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian government ordered on Wednesday.

The restrictions will only apply to certain passenger flights and some airlines will also be allowed to service Moscow flights to and from London, New York and Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Edmund Blair)

