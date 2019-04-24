This content was published on April 24, 2019 12:48 PM

FILE PHOTO: New S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will start delivering its S-400 missile defence systems to Turkey in July, the head of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said, according to Interfax news agency.

"Everything has been already discussed and agreed," Alexander Mikheev told Interfax.

The United States has threatened to impose sanctions if Turkey seals its S-400 deal with Russia. Ankara has said its purchase should not trigger sanctions as Turkey is not an adversary of Washington and remains committed to the NATO alliance.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram