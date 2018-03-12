Russian agencies say Syrian army found rebel chemical weapons workshop in Ghouta
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
A boy stands on the rubble of a damaged building at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh(reuters_tickers)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian military said on Monday that it had found a rebel workshop in eastern Ghouta used to make chemical weapons, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing a Syrian colonel.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams)
Reuters