A boy stands on the rubble of a damaged building at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian military said on Monday that it had found a rebel workshop in eastern Ghouta used to make chemical weapons, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing a Syrian colonel.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

