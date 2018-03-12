External Content

A boy stands on the rubble of a damaged building at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian military said on Monday that it had found a rebel workshop in eastern Ghouta used to make chemical weapons, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing a Syrian colonel. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams)

Reuters