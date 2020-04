This content was published on April 20, 2020 8:58 AM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.

Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes