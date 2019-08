This content was published on August 13, 2019 2:28 PM

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian fighter jets pushed away a NATO war plane after it tried to approach Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea, TASS news agency reported.

The plane was flying from Kaliningrad to Moscow and was carrying a TASS reporter on board, the report said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Peter Graff)

