External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 17, 2018 8:57 AM May 17, 2018 - 08:57

BERLIN (Reuters) - The planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany raises U.S. intelligence and military concerns since it would allow Moscow to place new listening and monitoring technology in the Baltic Sea, an U.S. official said on Thursday. Sandra Oudkirk, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Diplomacy, told reporters in Berlin that Washington viewed the pipeline project as a bad choice, adding the U.S. was skeptical whether Russian transit guarantees for other countries such as Ukraine were enforceable. A consortium of western companies and Russia's Gazprom that is due to build the controversial subsea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany said on Tuesday it was starting preparatory work in the Greifswald bay off Germany's Baltic coast. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters