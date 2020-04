This content was published on April 3, 2020 12:26 PM

FILE PHOTO: Mikhail Mishustin, who was nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, speaks during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday said the coronavirus situation in Russia could yet develop into a worst case scenario, and that the epidemic has not peaked there yet.

"It is clear that the peak of infections has not yet passed, and we can't rule out the situation developing into the most difficult scenario," said Mishustin.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

