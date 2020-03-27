This content was published on March 27, 2020 10:21 AM

FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting on the development of the electronics industry and additional measures to support the industry in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday urged its citizens to refrain from travelling, with the exception of essential trips, asking people to stay at home in an effort to stop the spread of coronavrius, the Interfax news agency cited Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying.

The number of cases in Russia surpassed 1,000 on Friday, a third daily record rise in a row, and Mishustin said tough measures were needed, adding that the more stringent changes in Moscow should be extended to other regions of the country.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018