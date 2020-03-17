MOSCOW (Reuters) - Eduard Limonov, a leader of the Other Russia opposition movement, writer, and Soviet dissident, died at the age of 77 in Moscow, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing his political party.

Limonov, a flamboyant character known for his goatee beard, spent part of his life in the United States and in France. His best known book was 'It's me, Eddie', about a Russian immigrant in New York City.

Interfax said the cause of his death was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

