MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian conscript serving in the far east of the country shot dead eight other soldiers and badly injured two others on Friday after having a nervous breakdown, the Defence Ministry said, the Interfax news agency reported.

The conscript has been detained, the ministry said, and the two injured troops are being treated in a military hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

The incident occurred at a military facility in the far east of the country in the Zabaikalsk region.

The Defence Ministry statement reported by Interfax did not say why the conscript had suffered a nervous breakdown, but said the shooting had occurred at a time when the guard was being changed at the base.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

