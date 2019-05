This content was published on May 20, 2019 8:14 PM

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s air defence force has intercepted two Iranian-made Houthi missiles in Mecca province, a statement from the kingdom’s embassy in Washington said on Monday.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis - fighting a Saudi-led coalition in that country - earlier denied Saudi media reports of an attack.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Frances Kerry)

