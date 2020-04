This content was published on April 3, 2020 6:24 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has advanced to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) its curfew in three areas, starting from Friday until further notice, state news agency SPA said, citing a senior official of the interior ministry.

The measure in the city of Dammam, and the governorates of Taif and al-Qatif, aims to rein in the virus, as the kingdom has recorded 1,885 infections and 21 deaths, the most among any of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

