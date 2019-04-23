This content was published on April 23, 2019 2:02 PM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's interior ministry said on Tuesday it executed 37 people in connection with terrorism crimes, state media reported.

"The death penalty was implemented... on a number of culprits for adopting extremist terrorist ideologies and forming terrorist cells to corrupt and disrupt security as well as spread chaos and provoke sectarian strife," the state news agency said in a tweet. The 37 were all Saudi nationals.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Peter Graff)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram