CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia imposed on Monday a 24-hour curfew in the capital Riyadh and a number of cities effective immediately and until further notice, as a precautionary measure against coronavirus spread, state news agency (SPA) reported.

The cities are Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Hofuf, Jeddah, Taif, Al-Qatif, Al-Khobar. Entry and exit between cities is still under ban. Residents are allowed to leave their houses only for essential needs inside their residential area, and between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. only, SPA added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters