This content was published on March 26, 2020 11:52 AM

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has released 250 foreign detainees held on non-violent immigration and residency offences as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said on Thursday.

"Releasing them for eventual repatriation will help decrease the threat for inmates of the detention centres without compromising public security in any way," HRC President Awwad al-Awwad said in a statement, adding that more releases were expected.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely)

