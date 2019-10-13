RIYADH (Reuters) - A Saudi minister said on Sunday that Riyadh was not behind a suspected strike against an Iranian-owned oil tanker in the Red Sea, which Iranian state-run television said was hit on Friday by missiles but denied reports they came from Saudi Arabia.

"We did not engage in such behaviour at all. This is not how we operate and that's not how we did (it) in the past," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh.

"The story is still not complete. So let’s wait and find out what happened before we jump to conclusions."

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

