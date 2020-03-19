FILE PHOTO: Muslim pilgrims wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Ganoo Essa

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it suspended Muslims from conducting their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer in the overflow area just outside the walls of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Kingdom said it will no longer allow Muslims to conduct prayers inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus but said prayers will continue only at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, the holiest places in Islam.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Chris Reese)

