RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it suspended Muslims from conducting their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer in the overflow area just outside the walls of the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina to limit the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Kingdom said it will no longer allow Muslims to conduct prayers inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus but said prayers will continue only at the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina, the holiest places in Islam.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Chris Reese)

