This content was published on January 7, 2020 1:56 PM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia arrested a man in Qatif, eastern Saudi Arabia, after he opened fire on a security patrol, state-run Al Ekhbariya TV said on Tuesday, adding that he was wanted for robberies on vehicles transporting cash.

The Ekhbariya report described the man as the "most dangerous wanted terrorist", without providing more details.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jon Boyle)

