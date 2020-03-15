This content was published on March 15, 2020 10:30 PM

FILE PHOTO: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman attends the 14th Islamic summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed how to reduce the economic consequences of coronavirus, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday.

Johnson briefed Salman in a phone call on Britain's efforts to find a vaccine against coronavirus, and the leaders also discussed coordination of efforts to combat the pandemic.

They also agreed to cooperate during the Saudi presidency of G20, Al Arabiya said.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

