FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's then Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reacts upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed to the United States on Monday, the state news agency SPA reported. It said Prince Mohammed is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and several officials during his visit to discuss "bilateral relations and matters of common interest". (Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Catherine Evans)

