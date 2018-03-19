External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's then Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reacts upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(reuters_tickers)

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman headed to the United States on Monday, the state news agency SPA reported.

It said Prince Mohammed is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and several officials during his visit to discuss "bilateral relations and matters of common interest".

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast

Reuters