This content was published on October 14, 2019 5:28 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held official talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, where they discussed the relationship between the two countries, Saudi state agency (SPA) said.

They also discussed the developments in Syria and Yemen, and "the importance of combating extremism and terrorism and working to dry up its sources", SPA reported.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram