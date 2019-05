This content was published on May 24, 2019 1:59 AM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman met the deputy head of Sudan's transitional military council who is visiting Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency said early on Friday.

The meeting between Prince Mohammed and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who goes by the nickname Hemedti, was held in the city of Jeddah, where they discussed cooperation between the two countries, SPA added.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram