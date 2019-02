This content was published on February 17, 2019 6:35 PM

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waits for the family photo during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has signed agreements with Pakistan worth $20 billion (£15.5 billion), Saudi-owned Arabiya TV quoted Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying on Sunday.

The crown prince arrived in Pakistan earlier on Sunday on the first stop of a trip to South Asia and China.

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Susan Fenton)

