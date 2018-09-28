External Content

This content was published on September 28, 2018 10:55 AM Sep 28, 2018 - 10:55

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters (reuters_tickers)

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Kuwait on Saturday, the state-run Kuwait News Agency said on Friday, amid expectations that he will discuss a Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the kingdom's conflict with Qatar. A Gulf Arab official told Reuters the conflict with Qatar would be on the agenda in the talks. The Saudi crown prince will hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti News Agency said in a tweet, giving no further details. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed sanctions on Qatar accusing it of cosying up to Iran - their arch regional rival - and supporting terrorism. Doha denies the accusations. Kuwaiti mediation efforts have failed so far to end the crisis. (Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, Rania el Gamal; wriing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Gareth Jones)

