Saudi Crown Prince to visit Kuwait for talks on Qatar - news agency
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 10, 2018. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters(reuters_tickers)
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Kuwait on Saturday, the state-run Kuwait News Agency said on Friday, amid expectations that he will discuss a Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the kingdom's conflict with Qatar.
A Gulf Arab official told Reuters the conflict with Qatar would be on the agenda in the talks.
The Saudi crown prince will hold talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti News Agency said in a tweet, giving no further details.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed sanctions on Qatar accusing it of cosying up to Iran - their arch regional rival - and supporting terrorism.
Doha denies the accusations. Kuwaiti mediation efforts have failed so far to end the crisis.
(Reporting by Ahmed Haggagy, Rania el Gamal; wriing by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Gareth Jones)
Reuters