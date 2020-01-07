CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, said in a tweet on Tuesday he met U.S. Secretary of defence Mark Esper and discussed mutual challenges faced by both countries.

He also emphasized the importance of both countries' ongoing military cooperation as it serves regional and international security.

The meeting comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at Baghdad airport that has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters