This content was published on January 7, 2020 4:56 AM

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, said in a tweet on Tuesday he met U.S. Secretary of defence Mark Esper and discussed mutual challenges faced by both countries.

He also emphasized the importance of both countries' ongoing military cooperation as it serves regional and international security.

The meeting comes after the killing of a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike on Friday at Baghdad airport that has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

